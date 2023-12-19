Voyager 2023 media awards
I was a doctor in Iraq. I am seeing a nightmare play out again

New York Times
By Omar Dewachi
7 mins to read
Al-Khansaa Maternity Hospital in Mosul in 2017, after a repaired section was reopened. Photo / Ivor Prickett, The New York Times

OPINION

I started training to be a doctor in the aftermath of the gulf war. It was a dark time to commit to a career of healing. US sanctions and relentless bombings had decimated our

