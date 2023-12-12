Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Opinion: We are no strangers to human suffering, but we’ve seen nothing like the siege of Gaza

New York Times
By: Michelle Nunn , Tjada D’Oyen McKenna , Jan Egeland , Abby Maxman , Jeremy Konyndyk and Janti Soeripto
6 mins to read
Hundreds of people have once again gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

OPINION

Global leaders, and especially the US Government, must understand we cannot save lives in Gaza under these conditions.

We are no strangers to human suffering — to conflict, to natural disasters, to some of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.