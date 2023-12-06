Voyager 2023 media awards
Opinion: Over 60 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war. My friend was one

New York Times
By Lama Al-Arian
A boy holds a portrait of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon. Abdallah was killed when an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border. Photo / AP

OPINION

To live through and nightmare and to witness others living through theirs are two very different things.

I was sitting in my apartment in Beirut on the evening of October 13 when I read

