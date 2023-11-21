Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: For year, two men shuttled messages between Israel and Hamas. No longer

New York Times
By Patrick Kingsley
8 mins to read
Gershon Baskin, an Israeli human rights activist, forged a relationship with a Hamas spokesman that for years served as an informal back channel between the group and Israel. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Gershon Baskin, an Israeli human rights activist, forged a relationship with a Hamas spokesman that for years served as an informal back channel between the group and Israel. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Since 2006, Gershon Baskin, an Israeli peace activist, and Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas official, maintained a secret back channel between Gaza and Israel. Then October 7 happened.

For 17 years, on and off, two men

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World