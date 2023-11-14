Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: The occupied West Bank - divided by faith, united by fear

New York Times
By Jeffrey Gettleman
10 mins to read
Installing surveillance cameras above a guard post last week in Tekoa, a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Tensions have increased since the October 7 Hamas attacks. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

Installing surveillance cameras above a guard post last week in Tekoa, a settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Tensions have increased since the October 7 Hamas attacks. Photo / Tamir Kalifa, The New York Times

As bloodshed surges around them, an Israeli settler and a Palestinian tour guide search for answers — and a shred of hope.

As Moish Feiglin pulls up to his settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.