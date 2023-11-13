Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza hospitals near collapse as fighting rages nearby

New York Times
By: Raja Abdulrahim , Ameera Harouda and Alan Yuhas
8 mins to read
Wounded Palestinians arrive at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City last week. a Gazan taking shelter at the hospital said, “Everyone is on top of one another, displaced people, wounded people, even the medical staff.” Photo / AP

Wounded Palestinians arrive at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City last week. a Gazan taking shelter at the hospital said, “Everyone is on top of one another, displaced people, wounded people, even the medical staff.” Photo / AP

Facing power outages and shortages of food, water and medical supplies, hospitals are struggling just to keep patients alive, Gazan health authorities say.

Operations at the Gaza Strip’s main hospital were showing signs of collapse

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World