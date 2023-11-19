Voyager 2023 media awards
'We’ve never seen this number killed': How Gaza turned into a ‘graveyard’ for children

New York Times
By Raja Abdulrahim

Thousands of children have been killed in the enclave since the Israeli assault began, officials in Gaza say. The Israeli military says it takes “all feasible precautions” to avoid civilian deaths.

Barefoot and weeping, Khaled

