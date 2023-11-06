Voyager 2023 media awards
Israel-Hamas war: As Gaza hospitals collapse, medical workers face the hardest choices

New York Times
By: Ameera Harouda and Abu Bakr Bashir
6 mins to read
Medics treating a wounded Palestinian man on the floor of the Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

Doctors say they are performing surgeries without anaesthesia after weeks of Israeli bombings and siege left severe shortages of medicine, water, food and fuel. “We choose who gets ventilation by deciding who has the best

