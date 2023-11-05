Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: Journalists get glimpse inside Israel’s invasion of Gaza Strip

New York Times
By Ronen Bergman
5 mins to read
Journalists were taken into northern Gaza for four hours on Saturday to see the extent of the Israeli military’s advance. Photo /Ronen Bergman, The New York Times

Journalists were taken into northern Gaza for four hours on Saturday to see the extent of the Israeli military’s advance. Photo /Ronen Bergman, The New York Times

The wall of a school had shattered into rubble. The minaret of a mosque was tilting to one side. The roof of a beachfront villa had vanished, leaving a maroon sofa exposed to the elements.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.