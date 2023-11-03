Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel-Hamas war: ‘In Egypt now. Free!’ First evacuees from Gaza feel relief and gratitude

New York Times
By: Vivian Yee and Emma Bubola
9 mins to read
The first few hundred dual citizens, foreigners and their families, as well as Palestinian staff members of international organisations, were able to leave Gaza on Wednesday through its border with Egypt. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

The first few hundred dual citizens, foreigners and their families, as well as Palestinian staff members of international organisations, were able to leave Gaza on Wednesday through its border with Egypt. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

“You feel that human beings’ lives are so worthless,” said Ala Al Husseini, 61, an Austrian-Palestinian dual national who was allowed to leave Gaza on Wednesday.

There was little gas and no phone service in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.