‘Buying quiet’: Inside the Israeli plan that propped up Hamas

New York Times
By: Mark Mazzetti and Ronen Bergman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gambled that a strong Hamas (but not too strong) would keep the peace and reduce pressure for a Palestinian state.

Just weeks before Hamas launched the deadly October 7 attacks on

