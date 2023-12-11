Voyager 2023 media awards
Who’s a ‘coloniser’? How an old word became a new weapon

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By Roger Cohen

In bitter debates from Israel to Africa to America, invoking a brutal history has become a powerful accusation.

The colonial era entered its death throes after World War II. From 1945 through the 1960s, a

