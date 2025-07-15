Andrew Cuomo tries another run for mayor – this time as an independent

Andrew Cuomo. Photo / Getty Images

Former New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Monday that he is running for New York mayor as an independent, weeks after he was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary.

In a video circulated on social media, Cuomo, 67, thanked his supporters for voting for him and apologised for letting them down. But he went on to say that only 13% of New Yorkers voted in the June primary and that he was “in it to win it” in November.

He described Zohran Mamdani, the New York State Assembly member who won the Democratic primary, as having “slick slogans and no real solutions”.

He repeated the argument he made during the primary that he was the candidate with the experience to implement the affordability agenda that Mamdani was promoting.

Just weeks ago, Cuomo lost by 12 percentage points to Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist who received more votes in a Democratic primary than any other candidate in the city’s history. The upset stunned the Democratic establishment and seemed to herald the end of the Cuomo political dynasty. Before Cuomo was governor, his father, Mario Cuomo, held the position for 12 years.