Anthony Albanese (left) and Xi Jinping met in Beijing to focus on economic co-operation over regional rivalry. Photo / Getty Images

‘Dialogue’ must be at heart of China-Australia ties, Albanese tells Xi

Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping have met in Beijing, kicking off high-level talks as Australia and China strive to focus on economic co-operation rather than their increasingly militaristic regional rivalry.

The Chinese President, smiling, greeted his Australian guest in the East Hall – one of the many spacious ornate chambers in the Great Hall of the People.

With the Australian and Chinese national flags adorning the walls, it was a welcome befitting the charm offensive waged on the Australian Prime Minister since landing over the weekend.

The leaders were seated opposite a long, polished table, Xi praising Albanese for fostering stronger ties.

He pointed to past meetings as “in-depth discussions on the strategic, overarching issues critical to the direction of China-Australia relations”.