Anthony Albanese (left) and Xi Jinping met in Beijing to focus on economic co-operation over regional rivalry. Photo / Getty Images
Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping have met in Beijing, kicking off high-level talks as Australia and China strive to focus on economic co-operation rather than their increasingly militaristic regional rivalry.
The Chinese President, smiling, greeted his Australian guest in the East Hall – one of the many spacious ornate chambersin the Great Hall of the People.
With the Australian and Chinese national flags adorning the walls, it was a welcome befitting the charm offensive waged on the Australian Prime Minister since landing over the weekend.
The leaders were seated opposite a long, polished table, Xi praising Albanese for fostering stronger ties.
He pointed to past meetings as “in-depth discussions on the strategic, overarching issues critical to the direction of China-Australia relations”.
“And we’ve reached many common understandings with efforts from both sides,” Xi said.
“The most important thing we can learn from this is ... a commitment to equal treatment, to seeking common ground while sharing differences, pursuing mutually beneficial co-operation, for our countries and peoples.”
“As you and I have agreed previously, dialogue needs to be at the centre of our relationship, and I welcome the opportunity to set out Australia’s views and interests and our thinking on how we can maintain peace, security, stability and prosperity in our region.”