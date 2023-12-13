Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘We are all sick’: Infectious diseases spread across Gaza

New York Times
By: Gaya Gupta , Hiba Yazbek and Ameera Harouda
6 mins to read
Palestinian children standing in line to get food in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. Photo / Yousef Masoud, The New York Times

Palestinian children standing in line to get food in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. Photo / Yousef Masoud, The New York Times

Cold, wet weather combined with a lack of clean water, toilets and food have fuelled a spike in respiratory, stomach and other ailments, and the sick are left struggling to recover, health officials say.

Infectious

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.