More than 100 members of this Gaza clan have been killed in war

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Vivian Yee and Iyad Abuheweila

Family trees have been dismembered, and whole branches obliterated, since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7.

People whispered that Nasser al-Astal had come undone, dazed by grief. Weeks

