What Isis did next: The return of the threat that never left

Financial Times
By: Raya Jalabi , David Pilling , Aanu Adeoye and John Paul Rathbone
8 mins to read
A masked Islamic State soldier in 2015. The group has this year has provided stark reminders that supporters are still heeding Baghdadi’s call. Photo / Getty Images

Brutal jihadist group once again seeking to launch attacks internationally.

Weeks after the last redoubt of his caliphate fell, Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made a final appearance on camera, urging his followers to

