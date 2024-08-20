“Let me ask you: Are you ready to vote for freedom?” Biden asked at the opening of his speech. “Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? Let me ask you: Are you ready to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as President and Vice-President of the United States?”

Biden’s speech late Monday capped a remarkable two months in American politics, one in which a dismal debate performance pushed many Democrats to question the President’s ability to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump and ended in his stunning decision one month ago to exit the race. Rather than accepting his party’s nomination this week, Biden instead headlined the opening night of a historic convention that will see the Democratic Party nominate the first woman of colour to lead its ticket.

Democratic presidential candidate, US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event. Photo / Getty Images

While the rest of the week will look ahead to the momentous occasion of nominating Harris, on Monday night in many ways was a tribute to the Democratic leaders who paved the way for her.

Biden, who spoke for more than 45 minutes in an energetic and animated speech, took a sort of victory lap over his four years in office and sought to cement his legacy. He also spoke of the work that still lies ahead: supporting Ukraine against its invasion of Russia; securing a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas to end the devastating war in Gaza; and bringing home wrongfully detained Americans.

At many points, Biden spoke angrily about the threats he said Trump posed, including to American democracy and international alliances. His speech was frequently interrupted by chants from the audience.

At several points, when enthusiastic delegates chanted “thank you, Joe,” Biden would add: “And thank you, Kamala.”

The President also sought to dispel any notion that he was angry about having to step out of the presidential race when his intention was always to seek a second term.

“You see, it’s been the honour of my lifetime to serve as your President. I love the job, but I love my country more,” Biden said. “And all this talk about how I’m angry [at] all those people who said I should step down - that’s not true.”

At one point, a small group of delegates protesting Biden’s handling of Israel’s war in Gaza sought to stage a demonstration during his speech, holding up a banner that read “stop arming Israel.” But delegates quickly blocked them with “We heart Joe” signs and drowned them out.

Earlier in the evening, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, celebrated the various women who preceded her and Harris, marking the historic nature of Harris’ nomination and the echoes between her role and Harris’. Eight years ago, it was Clinton who headlined a triumphant Democratic convention and appeared poised to be the nation’s first woman President, only to lose to Trump in a race that devastated the party.

“Afterwards, we refused to give up on America,” Clinton said, speaking of the ensuing years. “We marched, many ran for office, and we kept our eyes on the future. Well, my friends, the future is here.”

She added, “Together we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling. And tonight, we are so close to breaking through once and for all.”

Numerous speakers who appeared before Biden reflected on his presidency and his “selfless” decision in exiting the presidential race to make way for Harris, a younger, more energetic candidate whom most Democrats feel has a better chance of defeating Trump.

Day one of the Democratic National Convention at Chicago's United Centre. Photo / Ricky Carioti, The Washington Post

Biden had come under unrelenting pressure from Democrats to step aside after his June 27 debate performance against Trump that, for many in his party, renewed questions about his ability to defeat the former President and potentially his fitness for a second term. The President bitterly fought leaders of his party for more than three weeks, insisting he was best positioned to beat Trump, before deciding to drop his re-election bid on July 21.

Clinton also joined the other speakers in expressing gratitude for Biden’s record.

“Let’s salute President Biden,” Clinton said. “He has been democracy’s champion at home and abroad. He brought dignity, decency and confidence back to the White House. And he showed what it means to be a true patriot. Thank you, Joe Biden, for your lifetime of service and leadership.”

Jill Biden took the stage shortly before her husband appeared, citing the times he had comforted grieving people he met on the campaign trail or stopped to encourage a child who suffered from a stutter. Saying Biden knows that America’s greatness comes in part from small acts of kindness, she added, “Kamala Harris knows that, too.”

Harris herself also made a brief surprise appearance early in the proceedings, to a rapturous reception from the crowd.

The Vice-President emphasised that she wanted to “celebrate our incredible President, Joe Biden.” She added, “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, your lifetime of service to our nation, and all you will continue to do.”

The first night of the Democratic convention featured a conscious show of traditional patriotism, with American flags on display throughout the United Centre and the waving of “USA” signs that were distributed to the thousands of delegates. Some of the speakers were greeted with chants of “USA” as they took the stage, an echo of the recent Olympic Games.

Monday’s speakers also leaned heavily into Trump’s criminal conviction for falsifying business records, seeking to position the race as one between a former prosecutor and a felon. When Clinton noted that Trump would be the first felon to run for President, the crowd began chanting, “Lock him up” - a striking moment for a woman who endured “Lock her up” chants from Trump crowds in the 2016 campaign.

But for all the praise of Biden, many of those celebrating his presidency - when he passed numerous pieces of consequential legislation long sought by Democrats and led the US response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - are the same people who pressured him to leave the race even as he resisted.

Convention organisers have sought to strike a delicate balance between celebrating what many Democrats see as Biden’s historic presidency and his more than 50 years in politics, and maintaining the jubilant energy and excitement that has surrounded Harris’ sudden ascension to the top of the ticket when Biden stepped aside.

While Biden knows his legacy is directly tied to Harris’ ability to beat Trump in November, the rapid enthusiasm that Harris has generated has created a bittersweet mix of emotions for the President, according to people close to the President, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private dynamics.

Biden has made peace with his decision, these associates say, even if he still harbours some resentment toward those who he feels abandoned him when he was convinced he could defeat Trump. The President and his circle believe he was wounded politically not just by his debate performance, but by the ensuing weeks of second-guessing from leaders of his own party.

Toward the end of his speech, Biden promised to be “the best volunteer Harris and Walz have ever seen.” He ended by reflecting on all he had given the country and what it meant to him.

“America, I gave my best to you. I made a lot of mistakes in my career. But I gave my best to you for 50 years,” Biden said. “I’ve been too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t yet 30, and too old to stay as President. But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”