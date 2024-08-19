In August, the Republican National Convention saw singers Jason Aldean and Kid Rock, and professional wrestler Hulk Hogan stop by to celebrate Republican nominee Donald Trump and share their own political views. (Or rip off their shirt, like Hogan did.)

Here’s who we know will appear at the DNC so far, and some chatter about who might show up elsewhere.

Tony Goldwyn played the US President in Scandal. Photo / File

Tony Goldwyn

Goldwyn, who hosts today NZT, may look like a former president to you, and that’s because he played one on the ABC drama Scandal alongside Washington. He supported Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign and joined US President Joe Biden on the road for an event in 2023 before he dropped out of the 2024 race. Goldwyn also reportedly gave Biden advice ahead of his State of the Union address earlier this year.

Ana Navarro

Tomorrow’s host Navarro, a self-described Republican, has been promoting Harris and other Democratic candidates because she doesn’t support Trump.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to me,” Navarro said in a video posted to social media about hosting the DNC.

“I’m a little refugee girl who fled communism, who fled Nicaragua at the age of 8, found freedom, found opportunity, found a home in America, and for me to have the chance to stand on that stage and help my girl, Kamala, make history and become the Democratic nominee, it’s just such a mind-blowing moment.”

Navarro often appears on CNN as a contributor, while also co-hosting ABC News’ The View.

Mindy Kaling

Many will remember Thursday’s host Kaling as a writer-performer on The Office and as the star and creator of The Mindy Project. She’s also helped create a number of other television shows over the years, such as Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Kaling and Harris were featured together four years ago in a 2020 video where they cooked masala dosa. Kaling told Harris, “I don’t want to suffer the consequences of our future president not liking my Indian food”.

Kerry Washington

Many know Friday host Washington from her role as political fixer Olivia Pope on Scandal. But in 2012, she spoke at the DNC to support former President Barack Obama’s re-election, and she hosted the 2020 DNC in a similar capacity to what she will do this year.

Washington has her own non-profit group, called Influence Change, which seeks out artists who want to work with their communities, and she’s often used her reputation to promote other issues important to her.

“There are so many issues that matter right now: climate change, LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, education, healthcare, poverty, racism,” she told the Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “There’s so much that’s at stake, but all those issues can be impacted with democracy-building.”

John Legend. Photo / Supplied

John Legend

John Legend will headline a show at the Salt Shed, hosted by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, tomorrow, according to reports. The singer previously performed Feeling Good at the Lincoln Memorial during the inauguration ceremony for Biden and Harris.

Legend, a 12-time Grammy winner, increasingly has seen himself as an activist in recent years, championing police reform and voting rights.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Louis-Dreyfus will host a panel through the Democratic Governors’ Association that will aim to highlight female governors across the country, CNN reported.

The Seinfeld star played a vice-president on the fictional HBO show Veep and has often supported Democrats and spoken about women’s issues.

Jon Stewart jokes he needed to ‘call a real estate agent in New Zealand’ after watching the Biden/Trump debate. Photo / Screenshot

Jon Stewart

The Daily Show already held a brief promotion outside Wrigley Field yesterday. But Stewart is scheduled to host a live, already-sold-out episode from Chicago’s Athenaeum Centre on Friday. Stewart, who returned to The Daily Show for the 2024 election, hosted a live show after the presidential debate in June.

Lil Jon

Yeah, it’s happening.

The Atlanta rapper is expected to appear at the “Southern Soul Party” at the Chicago nightclub Prysm today, according to Politico. The event is being hosted by the Georgia Democratic Party. Lil Jon, a rapper whose songs dominated the early 2000s radio stations, has previously spoken out against Trump and Republicans.

We’re guessing there will be a “window to the Walz” joke.

James Taylor, Jason Isbell, and Mickey Guyton

The DNC’s opening today will have a trio of performances to kick off the convention. James Taylor, country music star Mickey Guyton, and folk singer Jason Isbell will all perform onstage throughout the day, according to Jaidan Idarraga, assistant press secretary for the DNC committee.

All three musicians have dipped their toes into the political realm before. Taylor has said he’s doubtful about Trump’s chances in the 2024 election, while Guyton released a song called Black Like Me that centred around racial identity. Isbell has often shared progressive political views in his music and on social media.

Jeffrey Wright

Wright will narrate a video about Harris that will premiere today, Idarraga confirmed to the Post. Though the American Fiction actor hasn’t been that outwardly involved in the political scene, he helped produce HBO’s documentary We Are Not Done Yet, which centred around war veterans. The video will also feature the song Freedom by Beyoncé. Which brings us to...

Rumours abound that Taylor Swift will make an appearance at the Democratic convention. Photo / Getty Images

Rumoured: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé

There’s nothing but rumours concerning the two music stars showing up at the DNC.

Beyoncé's name has been floated through multiple outlets, especially considering Harris has used Freedom in campaign ads and Beyoncé has performed at political events before, including ones for President Barack Obama. She performed The Star Spangled Banner for Obama’s inauguration ceremony in 2013.

Swift will wrap up the European leg of her Eras tour tomorrow from London, so there’s that. She hasn’t endorsed any presidential candidates yet, but she endorsed Biden and Harris in the 2020 election.

Her name has been tossed into the political realm recently after Trump shared AI-generated images that falsely suggested Swift fans support his campaign.

For now, the speculation of Beyoncé or Swift showing up to the DNC remains simply that – wishful thinking for many fans.