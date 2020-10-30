Website of the Year

US police pin a rise in murders on an unusual suspect: Covid

8 minutes to read

Aaron Pryor, a 16-year-old high school athlete, was shot several times in Oakland, which the city's interim police chief has compared to a war zone. Photo / Jim Wilson, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Thomas Fuller and Tim Arango

Awash in new firearms, cities are drawing connections between the stresses of the coronavirus and a surge in homicides.

Family and friends of Aaron Pryor say they may never know exactly why the 16-year-old star

