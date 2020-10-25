Website of the Year

Covid-19 coronavirus: America's 'colossal failure of leadership'

14 minutes to read

In its destruction of American lives, treasure and well-being, the coronavirus pandemic marks the greatest failure of U.S. governance since Vietnam. Photo / Max Loeffler, The New York Times.

New York Times
By: Nicholas Kristof

OPINION:

One of the most lethal leadership failures in modern times unfolded in South Africa in the early 2000s as AIDS spread there under President Thabo Mbeki.

Mbeki scorned science, embraced conspiracy theories, dithered as

