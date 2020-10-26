Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Tracey Barnett: Explaining the ugly bits of the US election

4 minutes to read

Donald Trump, left, and Joe Biden. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: Tracey Barnett

OPINION:

America messed up. We elected a man with a giant Nike swoop on his head and told him to "Just do it". The problem is, he did. What's another mortally wounded democracy among 330

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.