Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Some survivors have antibodies that attack the body, not the virus

5 minutes to read

Covid-19 patients discharged in Lima, Peru. The study may help explain why so-called "long-haulers" continue to experience symptoms long after the virus has left their bodies. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Apoorva Mandavilli

New research found 'autoantibodies' similar to those in lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients. But patients may also benefit from treatments for those autoimmune diseases.

Some survivors of Covid-19 carry worrying signs that their immune system

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.