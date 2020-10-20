Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: Some signs of recovery from severe lung damage

7 minutes to read

The longterm effects of Covid-19 on lung tissue are still unknown. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Lina Zeldovich

In two early studies, researchers said some patients showed signs of healing just weeks after leaving the hospital.

When Annie Coissieux tried to stand up for the first time after weeks in the hospital battling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.