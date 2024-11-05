A US man died in a horror workplace accident after he was buried beneath a load of hot asphalt at a site in Jackson, Mississippi.
Darrell Sheriff died when the tailgate of the dumptruck he was working on suddenly opened, instantly covering him in hot road tar.
Sheriff was reportedly working on a broken hydraulic line when the accident happened.
Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade told media that people nearby immediately tried to render aid to Sheriff but he was fatally injured.
“He tried to fight to make it through those injuries but it was just too enormous for him to survive,” Wade said.