US election: Protests erupt as Joe Biden one state from victory and Donald Trump calls to 'stop the count'

Embattled US President Donald Trump has announced he will challenge every recent state result which has gone to his rival Joe Biden.
"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud," Trump tweeted.
The tweet was flagged by Twitter as disputed and "might be misleading".
Protests have broken out in various states, demanding either all votes be counted or the voting to stop immediately.
Democrat Joe Biden has been pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the "blue wall" battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump's path.
With just a handful of states still up for grabs, Trump tried to press his case in court in some key swing states. It was unclear whether any of his campaign's legal maneuvering over balloting would succeed in shifting the race in his favor.
Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House.
But Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he was one battleground state away — any would do — from becoming president-elect.