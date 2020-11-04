US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

‌

A confident Joe Biden says the Democrats remain on track to claim the White House, telling America: "We believe we will be the winners."

Biden has just spoken to the nation and said: "After a long night of counting it's clear we're winning enough states to win 270 votes to win the presidency."

He and deputy Kamala Harris were on track to win more votes than any other ticket in history.

Biden stopped short of declaring victory as vote counting continues in the presidential election, but he says, "When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."

"I will govern as an American president," Biden said.

"There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."

The Associated Press hasn't called the presidential race. Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

On a day of electoral uncertainty and legal action, Biden was confirmed today as winning Wisconsin - reclaiming a key part of the "blue wall" that slipped away from Democrats four years ago - and narrowing Trump's pathway to re-election.

A full day after Election Day, neither candidate had cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Margins remained tight in several fiercely contested states including the Great Lakes battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania. But Biden's victory in Wisconsin loomed as an important step to the presidency.

Biden addressed reporters from Wilmington, Delaware, alongside his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

Biden said: "Every vote must be counted."

He added: "We the people will not be silenced."

Biden also tried to sound like a president-elect, promising to reach out to political opponents and insisting that the presidency "itself is not a partisan institution".

He did not take questions.

Trump lawyers seek to halt vote counting in key states

Meanwhile the Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan - laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battleground states that could determine whether President Trump gets another four years in the White House.

Suits in both states are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign said.

The campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

The campaign said it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting in both states until it is given "meaningful" access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.

Joe Biden has spoken to the American people. Photo / File

Trump is running slightly behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Michigan. The President is ahead in Pennsylvania but his margin is shrinking as more mailed ballots are counted.

There have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania.

The state had 3.1 million mail-in ballots that take time to count and an order allows them to be counted up until Friday if they are postmarked by November 3.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a CNN interview the lawsuit was "more a political document than a legal document".

"There is transparency in this process. The counting has been going on. There are observers observing this counting, and the counting will continue," he said.

The campaign also said it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state Associated Press called for Biden.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties".

The Biden campaign didn't immediately comment on the new lawsuits in Michigan or Pennsylvania over access for campaign observers.

But the campaign has been seeking donations for what it is calling the "Biden Fight Fund".

"Our legal team is standing by, and they will prevail," campaign manager Jen O'Malley

Dillon wrote in a fundraising email sent to supporters earlier today.