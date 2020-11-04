US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuits seeking to halt count in key states

US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. Photo / AP

United States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed lawsuits trying to halt the vote count in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania, but the latest count in Michigan gives Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead. Both races are still too early to call.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that the campaign "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law."

Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign has declared victory in Pennsylvania and said they have filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of votes there as well.

They is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

Bill Stepien on press call: "We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania. This is not based on gut or feel. This is based on math." — Tessa Berenson (@tcberenson) November 4, 2020

Pennsylvania secretary of state Kathy Boockvar told CNN that her state could end up in a recount situation once all the ballots are counted, but it's not "inevitable".

"I don't think it's inevitable. We are definitely tracking it."

Rudy Giuliani went further when discussing the race in Pennsylvania, saying there was "massive cheating".

En route to Philadelphia with legal team.



Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted.



Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020

TRUMP LEADING IN PENNSYLVANIA 51% TO 46%.



51% COUNTED.



CROOKED PHILLY DEMOCRAT MACHINE STOPS COUNTING.



ALL THEIR BALLOTS SHOULD BE IMPOUNDED AND COUNTED BY INDEPENDENT MONITOR NOT BY CROOKED HACK POLITICIANS. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020

AP has now called Wisconsin for Joe Biden, and the Trump campaign has declared that it will seek a recount in that state.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien:



"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” pic.twitter.com/YwiNAxzocx — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 4, 2020

Biden's response has been simple.

Count every vote. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

- AP