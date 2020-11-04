US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuits seeking to halt count in key states

United States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed lawsuits trying to halt the vote count in the battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania, but the latest count in Michigan gives Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead. Both races are still too early to call.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement that the campaign "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law."
Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The Trump campaign has declared victory in Pennsylvania and said they have filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of votes there as well.
They is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.
Pennsylvania secretary of state Kathy Boockvar told CNN that her state could end up in a recount situation once all the ballots are counted, but it's not "inevitable".
"I don't think it's inevitable. We are definitely tracking it."
Rudy Giuliani went further when discussing the race in Pennsylvania, saying there was "massive cheating".
AP has now called Wisconsin for Joe Biden, and the Trump campaign has declared that it will seek a recount in that state.
Biden's response has been simple.
- AP