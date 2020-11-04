US election: Donald Trump lashes out as electoral lead vanishes

President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in the US election last night. Photo / AP

It's the day after the election, and the US electoral map is moving in Joe Biden's direction.

President Donald Trump has seen his lead vanish over night and has taken to social media to decry the results of mail-in ballots that appear to overwhelmingly favour Biden.

Twitter has flagged many of Trump's tweets as misleading.

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump has also been looking for irregularities in the vote count to back up his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

One that was shared very widely a couple of hours ago came from Matt Mackowiak, a conservative media personality who used to be a US senator's press secretary.

Mackowiak spotted an update to the vote count in Michigan which gave 100 per cent of one batch of votes to Joe Biden.

His post was widely cited as evidence of illegitimate vote-counting.

"This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning," said another conservative media figure, Matt Walsh, sharing the post.

It quickly found its way to Trump, who tweeted in all caps: "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?"

It turns out there had just been a typo.

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Trump has also requested a recount in the state of Wisconsin and has filed a lawsuit to demand a halt to the count of votes in Michigan.

Meanwhile, some of the Trump family – Eric and his wife Lara – are reportedly en route to Philadelphia for a media conference, where they will likely impugn the integrity of the vote count.

They're bringing Rudy Giuliani along with them, and this is what he's announcing to social media.