US election: Donald Trump lashes out as electoral lead vanishes

It's the day after the election, and the US electoral map is moving in Joe Biden's direction.
President Donald Trump has seen his lead vanish over night and has taken to social media to decry the results of mail-in ballots that appear to overwhelmingly favour Biden.
Twitter has flagged many of Trump's tweets as misleading.
Trump has also been looking for irregularities in the vote count to back up his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
One that was shared very widely a couple of hours ago came from Matt Mackowiak, a conservative media personality who used to be a US senator's press secretary.
Mackowiak spotted an update to the vote count in Michigan which gave 100 per cent of one batch of votes to Joe Biden.
His post was widely cited as evidence of illegitimate vote-counting.
"This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning," said another conservative media figure, Matt Walsh, sharing the post.
It quickly found its way to Trump, who tweeted in all caps: "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?"
It turns out there had just been a typo.
Trump has also requested a recount in the state of Wisconsin and has filed a lawsuit to demand a halt to the count of votes in Michigan.
Meanwhile, some of the Trump family – Eric and his wife Lara – are reportedly en route to Philadelphia for a media conference, where they will likely impugn the integrity of the vote count.
They're bringing Rudy Giuliani along with them, and this is what he's announcing to social media.