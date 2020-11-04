US election: Christie Brinkley slams Donald Trump's 'ultimate lie'

Brinkley slammed the current President online. Photo / Getty Images

A slew of stars has taken to social media to challenge Donald Trump's accusations of voter fraud in his election night speech.

Among them was former model Christie Brinkley, who blasted Trump's "ultimate lie" in a fiery Instagram post.

"Trump's ultimate lie ... he says he won! And he hasn't!" Brinkley wrote.

"He's claiming victory before all the states ballots have been counted and called! We were told this was his plan but it's still shocking."

"I bet even people that voted for him are apoplectic that he wants to stop our Democratic process and get the Supreme Court to stop counting the votes. This my friends is Un-American, Un-Democratic.

"And I would guess against the law! I think this is something that we can all agree on ... Our vote is our sacred right and trying to stop our votes from being counted is a preposterous outrage!"

The model is known for her political posts on Instagram, previously urging followers to vote, and sharing a post earlier in the day the read: "We the people have the power."

She captioned the post "We the people are #ridenwithbiden and we're excited to have our first woman of colour Vice President too."

Other stars voiced their outrage after Trump's 2am address.

"This is beyond dangerous what he's doing right now," actor Patton Oswalt tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Charmed actor Alyssa Milano warned Trump would likely claim an early win.

"Trump might claim that he won. If he does that, please remind yourself and others that politicians can say anything they want. It doesn't make it true," she tweeted.