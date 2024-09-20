WARNING: This story deals with sexual offending and may be distressing.
A Frenchwoman sexually abused by dozens of strangers after being rendered unconscious by her husband has received an apology from one of more than 50 accused.
One of more than 50 men accused of raping Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot in a mass rape case that has shocked the world has told her in court he was sorry for what he did.
Lionel Rodriguez is among a small number of those accused who have admitted to raping Pelicot, who was abused by dozens of strangers during almost a decade while knocked unconscious by drugs her husband, Dominique, gave her without her knowing.
Dominique Pelicot, who recruited the strangers online and invited them to the couple’s family home to rape his wife, admitted his crimes in court on Monday, saying: “I am a rapist, just like the others [the accused] in this room.”