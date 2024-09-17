This court sketch created on September 17 shows defendant Dominique Pelicot during his trial in which he is accused of drugging his wife so he and scores of strangers could rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France. Photo / Benoit Peyruco / AFP
With her auburn bob and sunglasses, 71-year-old Gisele has become a feminist icon since she demanded that the trial be made open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.
He also presented his apologies to another woman, whose husband and he are accused of raping her using the same modus operandi.
“This is a confessional trial,” said Pelicot’s lawyer Beatrice Zavarro. “It will continue like this, you can be sure of it. At the end of this trial we will know everything about Dominique Pelicot,” she told reporters.
Pelicot said he “never touched” his two sons and daughter, although investigators found naked pictures of his daughter and intimate photos of his two daughters-in-law on his computer, taken without their knowledge.
He was only found out in 2020 after he was caught filming up women’s skirts in a supermarket.
Police discovered he had meticulously documented the abuse of his wife, stored in files on his computer.