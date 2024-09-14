But she has decided not to hide and demanded that the trial of Dominique Pelicot, 71, and 50 co-defendants since September 2 be open to the public because, as she has said through one of her lawyers, her alleged abusers should be ashamed, not her.
“It’s a way of saying ... shame must change sides,” her lawyer Stephane Babonneau said as the trial opened.
She had dreamt of becoming a hairdresser but instead studied to be a typist. After a few years temping, she joined France’s national electricity company EDF, ending her career in a logistics service for its nuclear power plants.
At home, she looked after her three children, then seven grandchildren, and did a little gymnastics.
Only when the police caught her husband filming up women’s skirts in a supermarket in 2020 did she find out the true reason behind her troubling memory lapses.
Camus said his client “never wanted to be a role model”.
“She just wants all this not to be in vain,” he said.