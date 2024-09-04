There was a sub-folder for each man who came to allegedly rape his wife. These were all under nicknames such as “Chris the fireman”, “Quentin”, “Gaston” and “David the Black”.

Bosse Platière said: “A [police] list was then drawn up for each individual according to the name of the file,” adding that his team worked to identify men behind nicknames.

From a list of 72 individuals suspected of abusing Gisèle Pélicot, some 50 suspects, aged between 26 and 74, have so far been identified and tracked down. Most face up to 20 years in jail for aggravated rape if convicted.

In order to identify the men, investigators used facial recognition software that “enabled us to identify a third of the perpetrators”, he said.

Investigators sifted through numerous telephone bills, pictures and videos, scrutinising countless telephone exchanges and online conversations between the husband and his wife’s suspected attackers.

Bosse Platière said the police worked to see if there was a link between the calls and instances of alleged rape by looking at Pélicot’s phone bills and the recovered images.

Dominique Pelicot is currently involved in a high-profile trial in France. Photo / Supplied

Pélicot had also blocked numerous contacts on his phones, arousing investigators’ suspicions. Bosse Platière said it had taken police nearly two years to identify the men behind the phone numbers.

At least 35 defendants have pleaded not guilty. Fourteen have pleaded guilty, including Pélicot.

Graphic descriptions of footage viewed by investigators were used in court to counter many defendants’ claims they had not committed rape.

Instead, they claimed to have been taking part in a consensual libertine orgy and that Gisèle Pélicot was playing at being asleep.

The court heard that Gisèle Pélicot, who remained impassive in court, “snored loudly” throughout most of the rapes and that her husband sometimes made her abusers wait “up to an hour and a half” to ensure she was unconscious, the investigator said.

They were then told to undress in the living room or kitchen “always out of the bedroom” and reminded them to make “no noise, be discreet, very quiet”.

Asked whether Gisèle Pélicot was aware of what was going on, Bosse Platière said: “Absolutely not. The victim does not appear conscious in any video.”

The trial continues.