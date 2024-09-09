On the sixth day of Dominique Pélicot’s criminal trial in Avignon, the court heard details of a psychological report which said he had the “two-faced personality” of a “sex addict” and “manipulative pervert”.
It meant Pelicot, 71, acted like the split-personality character in The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Hyde, the Gothic horror novel by Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson, the report said.
The retired electrician is facing up to 20 years in prison, along with 51 other defendants who are all accused of the aggravated rape of Gisèle Pélicot, 71.
A psychological report submitted to the court suggested Pélicot displayed a tendency towards “paraphilia” – sexual arousal in atypical situations – and also “somnophilia” – an interest in having sex with sleeping partners.
This made him a “very caring and much-loved grandfather by day” but “a rapist at night”, psychologist Bruno Daunizeau explained in the report.
“During the day, you can be normal, and have another face at night,” said Daunizeau, prior to referencing Stevenson’s Jekyll and Hyde creation.
Marianne Douteau, another psychologist, told the court that Pélicot still felt his life could have carried on as normal, despite the crimes he has admitted to.
She agreed he had a “split personality” arguing “that he is a patriarch but he is also irresponsible and manipulative”.
“Behind closed doors he does not respect limits,” Douteau added.
Pélicot, who has been remanded in custody since his arrest in 2020, was considered too ill to give evidence on Monday, so will be cross-examined by prosecutors later in the week.
Detectives have listed a total of 92 rapes committed by 72 men, 51 of whom have been identified and charged in France’s biggest rape trial.
Husband admits to decade of abuse
Pélicot has admitted to drugging his wife and inviting strangers to abuse her over a decade.
But 35 men – from all walks of life – deny that they forced themselves on Gisele Pélicot while she was unconscious, claiming that she in some way consented to libertine sex.
Lawyers defending the accused men said on Monday they would be filing legal complaints over internet users leaking their clients’ personal information and thus endangering their families.
Fifty other men, aged between 26 and 74, are also on trial for allegedly taking part.
The court proceedings – which began last week and are running until December – are open to the public at the request of the victim.
“Personal information of the accused – their identity, surname, name, profession and sometimes even pictures taken inside the courtroom – have been shared on social media, in defiance of the basic rules of our law,” said lawyer Isabelle Crepin-Dehaene, representing all their attorneys.
“Children of defendants have been singled out at school. Wives and family members have been insulted. Defendants have received malicious phone calls, with attempts to break into their home.