Gisele Pelicot arrives to attend a session of the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot who is accused of drugging her for nearly 10 years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France, in Avignon, on September 11. Photo / AFP
CONTAINS disturbing content
A Frenchman on trial for recruiting strangers to rape his heavily sedated wife was on Wednesday excused from court for the rest of the week after his health deteriorated, the presiding judge said.
Dominique Pelicot, a 71-year-old retiree accused of enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his drugged wife over almost a decade, had been allowed to leave court earlier in the day after he turned up looking weak and leaning on a cane.
Roger Arata, the presiding judge, decided on Wednesday afternoon that the extraordinary trial should continue even if the main defendant could not attend until Monday at the earliest.