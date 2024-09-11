“He is unable to appear in court on Thursday or Friday. I think he will be admitted to hospital ... We will not be able to have Mr Pelicot (here) before Monday at the earliest,” he added.

He had earlier excused the defendant from the day’s hearing at the court in the southern city of Avignon, and ordered a medical examination.

Arata said he would re-examine whether or not to temporarily suspend the trial on Thursday.

Dominique Pelicot is accused of intoxicating his wife and then inviting dozens of men to assault her for almost a decade. He is currently involved in a high-profile trial in France.

“Tomorrow morning, we will have no trouble continuing and then we will decide later in the day what to do for the days after that,” he said.

Pelicot, who has admitted to the allegations, was initially due to be questioned on Tuesday afternoon, but on Monday he was excused from court over abdominal pain and on Tuesday was still in poor health.

He has been on trial since last week, along with 50 other men aged between 26 and 74, for alleged involvement in a case that has horrified France.

Most risk up to 20 years in jail for aggravated rape.

Gisele Pelicot, his ex-wife who only discovered the abuse in 2020, has requested the trial be open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.

The cases of four co-defendants had been scheduled for this week, including that of Jean-Pierre M, 63, the only one not to be accused of abusing Gisele Pelicot.

Instead, he has been charged with repeatedly raping his own wife after drugging her, in the presence of Dominique Pelicot who provided the medication.

Arata said he would likely not want Jean-Pierre M to testify without Dominique Pelicot, flagging one possible obstacle in the coming days.