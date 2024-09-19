WARNING: This story deals with sexual offending and may be distressing.
The former wife of a Frenchman accused of enlisting strangers to rape her while she was drugged said on Wednesday she felt humiliated during his trial, accusing some defence lawyers of claiming she was complicit in the abuse.
“Since setting foot in this courtroom I have felt humiliated,” Gisele Pelicot, 71, said at the trial of her former husband and 50 other men for rape.
“I’m being called an alcoholic, and someone who gets intoxicated to the point of becoming Mr Pelicot’s accomplice,” she said.
Dominique Pelicot, 71, has admitted slipping his then-wife Gisele sedatives to render her unconscious so that he and dozens of strangers could rape her for nearly a decade.
She said lawyers gave the impression that she was “the guilty party and those 50 men victims”.
Gisele Pelicot, who obtained a divorce in August, has become an icon since demanding the trial be open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.
She has said through one of her lawyers that alleged rapists – not their victims – should be the ones to be ashamed.
‘Rape is rape’
In her testimony on Wednesday, Gisele Pelicot said she was reacting to remarks by Guillaume De Palma, one of the lawyers for the defence.
He had told the court last week, “there’s rape and there’s rape,” in a possible attempt to back up some of the men’s claim that they assumed they were participating in a libertine couple’s sex game.
“No, there are no different types of rape,” she said.
“Rape is rape.”
The lawyer apologised to her on Wednesday, saying he had wanted to distinguish the legal definition of rape from the “media” definition.
“I am sorry that these remarks hurt and shocked you,” he said.
Thousands of people demonstrated in support of Gisele Pelicot and against “rape culture” at the weekend, and she left the courtroom to applause on Tuesday, with one member of the public giving her a bunch of flowers.