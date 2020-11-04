Website of the Year

US election: Celebrities react to nail-biting race for president

Celebrities have shared how they're coping with the election results. Photos / Getty Images

Celebrities have taken to social media to share their reactions as the results for the US Presidential election come in.

The race has remained very close overnight, and A-listers have taken to sharing their stress with their fans as well as what their coping mechanisms are.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen shared she was cooking to cope with the news.

"Just stress cooking, everything is fine ... don't worry about us everything is fine," she said in a video.

Teigen has endorsed Joe Biden for president, and previously tweeted about her fears if Trump won the election.

"It's insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they're worried about bathroom safety," she wrote.

Riverdale star Lilli Reinhart posted on Twitter: "Just ordered an incredible amount of food because I'm an emotional eater and I'm scared."

Rapper Cardi B on the other hand shared a video showing her smoking three cigarettes at once.

Actor Mark Ruffalo urged fans to "hang tough", and reassured fans there were still plenty of ballots to be counted.

Meanwhile, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel compared waiting for the results to "being awake during your own surgery".

Plus Stephen Colbert wrote: "The human body was not made to expend this much energy thinking about Pennsylvania," referring to importance of the state's results.

Kanye West appeared to vow that he would run for president again in 2024:

While most Hollywood stars have openly endorsed Biden, some including Kirstie Alley have publicly supported Trump.

Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are among the celebs who have shared their political leanings on social media.

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼

Come thru, Texas! #VOTE 😘

Other stars including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have simply encouraged their fans to vote.

Just finished filling out my ballot!

