US election: Celebrities react to nail-biting race for president

Celebrities have shared how they're coping with the election results. Photos / Getty Images

Celebrities have taken to social media to share their reactions as the results for the US Presidential election come in.

The race has remained very close overnight, and A-listers have taken to sharing their stress with their fans as well as what their coping mechanisms are.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen shared she was cooking to cope with the news.

"Just stress cooking, everything is fine ... don't worry about us everything is fine," she said in a video.

Teigen has endorsed Joe Biden for president, and previously tweeted about her fears if Trump won the election.

"It's insane what *our* fears are if we lose, compared to their fears if Biden wins. like we will prob all die or be handmaids and they're worried about bathroom safety," she wrote.

Riverdale star Lilli Reinhart posted on Twitter: "Just ordered an incredible amount of food because I'm an emotional eater and I'm scared."

Rapper Cardi B on the other hand shared a video showing her smoking three cigarettes at once.

Actor Mark Ruffalo urged fans to "hang tough", and reassured fans there were still plenty of ballots to be counted.

Hang tough everyone. #CountEveryVote this is what we have been saying about Trump and his #RedMirage. https://t.co/Ao29PH5PEm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel compared waiting for the results to "being awake during your own surgery".

Plus Stephen Colbert wrote: "The human body was not made to expend this much energy thinking about Pennsylvania," referring to importance of the state's results.

Kanye West appeared to vow that he would run for president again in 2024:

While most Hollywood stars have openly endorsed Biden, some including Kirstie Alley have publicly supported Trump.

An open message to all you loving tolerant righteous enlightened kind cozy boo boo bears. You who have slung slurs AT US for 4 years such as Nazis morons Hitler’s red necks Cheetos idiots cultists.

YOU r why we voted for TRUMP. I pray we give U four more years of name calling 😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 3, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are among the celebs who have shared their political leanings on social media.

Good morning PENNSYLVANIA! I’m so excited to see you today and SING for you!!!!!!! I believe in 🎶 YOU & I 🎶 !! Let’s talk about what America looks like with a KINDER President. WE NEED EVERY VOTE❤️ I’m with @JoeBiden —Lets go 24 hrs!!!!!! #Biden #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/z0PaEZR5aF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 2, 2020

Other stars including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have simply encouraged their fans to vote.