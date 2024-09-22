Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet in their first and perhaps only debate, a clash that could prove pivotal

Republican Donald Trump said he will not make a fourth consecutive run for the US presidency if he loses the November 5 election, saying “that will be it”.

Asked if he saw himself running again in four years if he is unsuccessful in his third consecutive bid for the White House, the 78-year-old former president told Sharyl Attkisson’s Full Measure programme on Sunday: “No I don’t. I think that will be – that will be it. I don’t see that at all. Hopefully, we will be successful.”

Trump faces a tight race against Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris, with polls showing the two neck-and-neck in key battleground states that are likely to be decisive in determining the winner, even as Harris has begun to edge up in nationwide polls.

US Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo / AFP

Trump launched his first re-election bid for the 2020 election the same day he was inaugurated in 2017 and announced his latest White House bid two years ago in November 2022.