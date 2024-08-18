In a meandering speech, Trump repeated his false claim that he lost the 2020 election due to fraud, dismissed the threat of climate change and said his plan to impose across-the-board tariffs on foreign goods would not act as a tax on US consumers, an assertion most economists contest.

Pennsylvania was one of three Rust Belt states, along with Wisconsin and Michigan, that helped power Trump’s upset victory in the 2016 election. Biden, who grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, flipped the trio back to the Democrats in 2020.

The three states are true bellwethers - the only US states to have voted for the eventual winner of the presidential race in every cycle since 2008.

Kamala Harris leads Trump by more than two percentage points in Pennsylvania. Photo / Getty Images

With 19 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to secure the White House, compared with 15 in Michigan and 10 in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania may be the biggest prize in this year’s election.

A statistical model created by Nate Silver, an election forecaster, estimates Pennsylvania is more than twice as likely as any other to be the “tipping point” state - the one whose electoral votes push either Harris or Trump over the top.

Harris’ entry into the race after Biden ended his re-election bid last month has upended the contest, erasing the lead Trump built during the final weeks of Biden’s shaky campaign. Harris is leading Trump by more than two percentage points in Pennsylvania, according to the poll tracking website FiveThirtyEight.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes, a margin of less than one percentage point, while Biden prevailed by just over 80,000 votes in 2020, a 1.2% margin.

Both campaigns have made the state a top priority, blanketing the airwaves with advertisements. Of the more than US$110 million spent on advertising in seven battleground states since Biden dropped out in late July, roughly US$42m was spent in Pennsylvania, more than twice any other state, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from the tracking site AdImpact.

Democratic and Republican groups have already reserved US$114m in ad time in Pennsylvania from late August through the election, more than twice as much as the US$55m reserved in Arizona, the next-highest total, according to AdImpact.

The Harris campaign said on Saturday it planned to spend at least US$370m on digital and television ads nationwide between the Labour Day holiday on September 2 and election day.

Trump and Harris have visited Pennsylvania more than half a dozen times each this year. Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt at his rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

He has said he will return to Butler in October, and also announced he will give remarks on the economy at a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday. Trump’s running mate, US Senator JD Vance, will deliver remarks in Philadelphia that day as well.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz, will make multiple stops across Allegheny and Beaver counties on Sunday, the campaign said.