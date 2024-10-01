Advertisement
US court sees video of Kentucky sheriff shooting judge dead after finding daughter’s number on his phone

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Sheriff Shawn 'Mickey' Stines is charged with the first-degree murder of Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins. Video / Court TV

Sobs were heard in a court in the US state of Kentucky when prosecutors played CCTV of the last moments of Judge Kevin Mullins’ life, showing him cowering under his desk as his one-time friend and local sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines repeatedly shot him after discovering his daughter’s number on the judge’s phone.

The shooting took place on September 19 in Whitesburg, about 350km southeast of Louisville and rumours have swirled in the close-knit community as to what motivated Stines to allegedly murder the 54-year-old Letcher County judge in his chambers.

Stines, 43, was the Letcher County Sheriff until he resigned earlier this week ahead of his court appearance. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The judge's final moments were played for the court. Photo / CourtTV
Prosecutors played CCTV footage to the court that showed a man they identified as Stines firing at Mullins as he tried to hide behind his desk, the accused moving around the small office to get a better shot before calmly walking out of the door.

He was then taken into custody without incident.

Kentucky State Police Detective Clayton Stamper told the court that the full footage showed Stines making multiple calls on his own cellphone before using the judge’s phone to make a final call.

Then he started shooting.

Loud sobbing was heard as the distressing video ended.

Stines was seen to shoot Mullins repeatedly. Photo / CourtTV
The Louisville Courier Journal reports that Stines had served as Mullins’ court bailiff for several years before rising to the position of sheriff in 2018 and that the pair were known to be friends.

Stamper said Stines had not initially provided investigators with a motive. “Basically, all he said was, ‘treat me fair,’” Stamper said.

Stines’ defence counsel then asked if his client had made any comments about “protecting his family”.

Stamper replied that the accused told police: “They’re trying to kidnap my wife and kid.”

Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines (left) is accused of murdering Judge Kevin Mullins (right).
The final phone call

Stamper, the lead investigator on the case, went on to tell the court that the two men and both attended a lunch with other people earlier that day, where Mullins was heard to ask Stines if they needed to meet privately, the Courier Journal reports.

The lead investigator said that Stines called his own daughter from both phones in the moments before the shooting.

The daughter has since been interviewed by police, Stamper added.

Mullins appeared to try and escape but was cornered. Photo / CourtTV
Stines’ defence asked Stamper if there was any evidence that the shooting “was not a reaction to what was on that phone”.

“No,” he replied.

Three cellphones are now being forensically investigated.

Because Mullins was a public official, Stines could face the death penalty if convicted.


