Sobs were heard in a court in the US state of Kentucky when prosecutors played CCTV of the last moments of Judge Kevin Mullins’ life, showing him cowering under his desk as his one-time friend and local sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines repeatedly shot him after discovering his daughter’s number on the judge’s phone.
The shooting took place on September 19 in Whitesburg, about 350km southeast of Louisville and rumours have swirled in the close-knit community as to what motivated Stines to allegedly murder the 54-year-old Letcher County judge in his chambers.
Stines, 43, was the Letcher County Sheriff until he resigned earlier this week ahead of his court appearance. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Prosecutors played CCTV footage to the court that showed a man they identified as Stines firing at Mullins as he tried to hide behind his desk, the accused moving around the small office to get a better shot before calmly walking out of the door.