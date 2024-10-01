He was then taken into custody without incident.

Kentucky State Police Detective Clayton Stamper told the court that the full footage showed Stines making multiple calls on his own cellphone before using the judge’s phone to make a final call.

Then he started shooting.

Loud sobbing was heard as the distressing video ended.

Stines was seen to shoot Mullins repeatedly. Photo / CourtTV

The Louisville Courier Journal reports that Stines had served as Mullins’ court bailiff for several years before rising to the position of sheriff in 2018 and that the pair were known to be friends.

Stamper said Stines had not initially provided investigators with a motive. “Basically, all he said was, ‘treat me fair,’” Stamper said.

Stines’ defence counsel then asked if his client had made any comments about “protecting his family”.

Stamper replied that the accused told police: “They’re trying to kidnap my wife and kid.”

Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines (left) is accused of murdering Judge Kevin Mullins (right).

The final phone call

Stamper, the lead investigator on the case, went on to tell the court that the two men and both attended a lunch with other people earlier that day, where Mullins was heard to ask Stines if they needed to meet privately, the Courier Journal reports.

The lead investigator said that Stines called his own daughter from both phones in the moments before the shooting.

The daughter has since been interviewed by police, Stamper added.

Mullins appeared to try and escape but was cornered. Photo / CourtTV

Stines’ defence asked Stamper if there was any evidence that the shooting “was not a reaction to what was on that phone”.

“No,” he replied.

Three cellphones are now being forensically investigated.

Because Mullins was a public official, Stines could face the death penalty if convicted.



