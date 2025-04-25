Pallbearers, next to Swiss Guards, carry the coffin of the late Pope Francis as it is transported from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica on April 23. The Pope died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21, of the 88-year-old reformer, who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. Photo / AFP
About 250,000 people paid respects to Pope Francis during the three days his coffin lay in St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican said on Friday (local time), as public viewing ended and world leaders began gathering for his funeral.
French President Emmanuel Macron was among the last to bow before the coffin, with the overall crowds exceeding the estimated 195,000 who came to see Francis’ predecessor Benedict XVI after his death in 2022.
“What a great man! He loved everyone, every religion,” said 53-year-old Italian Igho Felici after viewing Francis’ open coffin, adding: “I had to be here.”
Throughout the day, vast crowds of people had packed the wide avenue leading to the basilica, pilgrims and tourists mingling with Italians enjoying a public holiday.
“It’s impressive to see all these people,” French Cardinal Francois-Xavier Bustillo said of the queueing crowds, describing Francis as “a man of the people”.
“It’s a beautiful response, a beautiful embrace of his ministry, of his pontificate,” he added.
The Vatican has said more than 130 foreign delegations are confirmed for the funeral, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Britain’s Prince William, many of whom began arriving early on Friday morning.
The presence of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in doubt after he said he may miss the funeral because of important “military meetings” after a deadly Russian strike on Kyiv.
On Thursday the Vatican banned people from taking photos inside the basilica, a move that eased the queue. It came after some mourners took selfies with the coffin.
After the funeral, Francis’ coffin will be driven at a walking pace for burial at his favourite church, Rome’s papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.
They have been meeting every day, but have yet to announce a date for the conclave.
Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Hollerich, a Jesuit who was a close adviser to Francis, said the conclave would likely begin on May 5 or 6. This is right after the nine days of official mourning end on May 4.
Only those under the age of 80 – currently about 135 cardinals – are eligible to vote.
Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who was No 2 to Francis, is the favourite, according to British bookmakers William Hill.
They put him ahead of Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle, the Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus of Manila, followed by Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Turkson and Matteo Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna.