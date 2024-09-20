Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Sheriff shoots judge dead inside Kentucky courthouse chambers

By Brad Brooks, Jasper Ward and Daniel Trotta
Reuters·
2 mins to read
Lechter County Sheriff Mickey Stines is accused of shooting and killing District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. Photo / X / @ArtCandee

Lechter County Sheriff Mickey Stines is accused of shooting and killing District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. Photo / X / @ArtCandee

A sheriff in rural Kentucky has been arrested, accused of shooting and killing a district court judge after an argument inside the courthouse.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, was taken into custody without incident at the Letcher County Courthouse, where District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot and killed, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Police offered no motive for the shooting. Stines has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

“There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kentucky Attorney-General Russell Coleman wrote on social media that his office would be working with special prosecutors on the case, writing “we will fully investigate and pursue justice”.

The Kentucky Court of Justice wrote on its social media that the court “is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County” and that it offered its full support to state police in their investigation.

The shooting took place in Whitesburg, about 350 kilometres southeast of Louisville and near the Virginia border.

District Court Judge Kevin Mullins was shot dead in his chambers. Photo / Kentucky Court of Justice
District Court Judge Kevin Mullins was shot dead in his chambers. Photo / Kentucky Court of Justice

The Mountain Eagle reported from the courthouse that Stines walked into the judge’s outer office and told court employees he needed to speak to Mullins alone. The two closed the door to the inner office behind them and later shots were heard.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stines walked out with his hands up and surrendered to police, the Mountain Eagle said.

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World