Lechter County Sheriff Mickey Stines is accused of shooting and killing District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. Photo / X / @ArtCandee

A sheriff in rural Kentucky has been arrested, accused of shooting and killing a district court judge after an argument inside the courthouse.

Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, was taken into custody without incident at the Letcher County Courthouse, where District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was shot and killed, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Police offered no motive for the shooting. Stines has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

“There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X.