A shooter has fired at multiple vehicles on a highway in Kentucky, officials say.

Kentucky police are searching rugged terrain near a national forest for a suspect after at least seven people were shot at and injured while driving down the rural stretch of an interstate highway.

The incident happened about 14km outside of the town of London in the United States, when officers responded to reports of gunshots directed at vehicles travelling on Interstate 75 in Laurel County. The shots came from a wooded area or an overpass, according to local media reports.

Mayor Randall Weddle of London, about 145km south of Lexington, posted on Facebook that seven people were injured, including some who were shot.

He said there were no known fatalities. Police offered no further details about the number or nature of any casualties.

Weddle asked everyone in the area to “keep your doors locked while this guy is on the loose”.