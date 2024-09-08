Advertisement
‘Numerous persons’ injured in shooting on highway in Kentucky

Reuters
A shooter has fired at multiple vehicles on a highway in Kentucky, officials say.

Kentucky police are searching rugged terrain near a national forest for a suspect after at least seven people were shot at and injured while driving down the rural stretch of an interstate highway.

The incident happened about 14km outside of the town of London in the United States, when officers responded to reports of gunshots directed at vehicles travelling on Interstate 75 in Laurel County. The shots came from a wooded area or an overpass, according to local media reports.

Mayor Randall Weddle of London, about 145km south of Lexington, posted on Facebook that seven people were injured, including some who were shot.

He said there were no known fatalities. Police offered no further details about the number or nature of any casualties.

Weddle asked everyone in the area to “keep your doors locked while this guy is on the loose”.

A stretch of highway near the Kentucky shootings was closed but later reopened even though the suspect was still at large.

Joseph Couch has been named as a person of interest. Photo / Laurel County Sheriff's Office
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office named Joseph Couch as a “person of interest” who is to be considered “ARMED AND DANGEROUS” and cautioned the public not to approach the 32-year-old man.

A “heavy presence of police and fire personnel” was on the scene and “working diligently to address the situation”, the Mount Vernon Fire Department said in a statement.

Kentucky state Trooper Scottie Pennington wrote on Facebook: “The suspect has not been caught at this time and we are urging people to stay inside”.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear posted on X: “Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Please avoid the area.”

He also asked that residents: “Please pray for everyone involved”.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been called in to assist the Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement, the agency posted on X, calling it a “critical incident”.

The shooting comes just days after a mass shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school where two teachers and two students were killed and nine others wounded.

