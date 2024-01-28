Kenneth Law. Photo / Peel Regional Police

Warning: This article discusses suicide and may distress some people

A man who allegedly sold poison to people all over the world has had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder.

Canadian Kenneth Law, 57, is charged with 14 counts of murder and 14 counts of aiding suicide and is set to appear in court in Ontario this week, The Daily Mail reports.

Police said he was responsible for running several websites which offered equipment and substances to assist people to commit suicide. It’s believed he sent more than 1200 packages out to more than 40 countries - including New Zealand, where the Coroner has confirmed it is investigating several deaths thought to be linked to Law’s poison business.

“The Coroners Court has confirmed that it has received reports of deaths which are suspected to be linked to the activities of a Canadian man, who has been charged by Canadian police with counselling and aiding suicide,” a coronial spokeswoman said in a statement.

“The usual Coroners Court inquiry process will be followed in relation to the deaths.”

The statement said no further information was available because the matter was before the court.

Law has been linked to the deaths of 124 people globally - including 90 people in Britain.

They ranged in age from 16 to 36, with more than one person aged under 18.

Law reportedly told an undercover reporter that ‘many, many, many, many’ people had died over two years and that he had sent the substance to hundreds of people in dozens of countries.

The father of one victim, David Parfett, told BBC News he was angry authorities had failed to halt the trade in deadly substances and feared there were other suppliers and websites promoting suicide.

His son Tom was 22 when he died after buying a chemical allegedly supplied by Law.

“It’s important for families to understand what has happened and why policing worldwide allowed this scale of deaths despite clear warning signs,” Parfett told BBC News.

Law was arrested in May last year and his lawyer has indicated he intends to plead not guilty to his charges. If he is found guilty he will face an automatic life sentence.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



