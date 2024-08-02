Israeli ministers have been given satellite phones in preparation for an attack that could strike the country’s communication system, Israeli media Ynet reported. Residents in Jerusalem were told to prepare bomb shelters. Authorities stressed, however, there should not be “panic”.

Iran promised to “punish” Jerusalem for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader, who was killed by a remote-controlled explosive device in his guesthouse in Tehran in a suspected Mossad attack.

Sources inside Iran said Tehran was preparing a missile or drone attack that could target military installations in Tel Aviv, although some experts cautioned it may be calibrated not to escalate the conflict further.

However, Iran was also bracing for possible retaliation, with air defences deployed. Lebanon’s Hezbollah was also preparing for a wider escalation, moving its military equipment into central Beirut, according to Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath.

The French foreign ministry called on all visiting French nationals still in Iran to leave “as soon as possible” owing to the “increased risk of a military escalation in the region”.

Gerald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister, also called for increased security for Jewish communities in France because of the “very high level of tension”.

This includes the “many Israeli nationals” attending the Olympic Games, he said, after Hamas declared a “day of anger” on Friday, BFMTV reported.

An official within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told the Telegraph that Iran was considering targeting Tel Aviv in revenge for Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran.

“Top commanders were awake all night evaluating the options. Now that Haniyeh’s funeral has concluded, they are discussing practical responses,” said the IRGC official who attended the funeral on Thursday.

The White House said Biden discussed “efforts to support Israel’s defence against threats”, in a phone call with Netanyahu, “including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments”.

The US is also preparing to send additional combat aircraft to the region to protect Israel and US troops from Iran and its proxies, officials told the New York Times.

Numerous airlines have cancelled their flights to Lebanon and Israel in recent days following the assassination of Haniyeh, as well as Fu’ad Shukr in Beirut, a top Hezbollah commander.

Air India announced on Friday it was cancelling all flights to and from Israel until August 8, while Polish airline Lot cancelled eight flights to Lebanon and Israel, according to Pap news agency.

John Healey, UK Defence Secretary, met with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in Israel, discussing the Israel Defence Forces’ “readiness and capabilities to defend Israel on all fronts”.

Iran was considering targeting Tel Aviv in revenge for Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran. Photo / Getty Images

Gallant said he emphasised the importance of “establishing a coalition in Israel’s defence against Iran and its proxies”.

Israeli air strikes against Hezbollah continued, with a drone targeting one of the militant group’s members who attempted to launch rockets toward Israel.

The British Foreign Office is also advising against all travel to Lebanon and Iran.

“If you are currently in Lebanon, we encourage you to leave, while commercial options remain available,” said the Foreign Office.

David Lammy, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, wrapped up a one-day visit to Lebanon on Friday, calling it a “worrying time for people” in the country.

Lammy called for “immediate de-escalation in the region”, saying he raised his concerns about the ongoing tensions between Lebanon and Israel and “highlighted the UK’s determination to avoid miscalculation”.

The conflict between Israel and Lebanon, he said, should be solved diplomatically based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the previous war between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006.

Healey called the loss of innocent life in recent weeks and months “unbearable”.

“This has to end. All sides must step back from conflict and step up diplomacy. We will work with important partners like Qatar as our Government leads a renewed push for peace,” he said.