Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Reuters
Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Tehran. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Tehran, the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.

In a statement issued today the Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assassination but suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

Iranian state television reported on his death early on Wednesday and analysts immediately began blaming Israel for the attack.

Israel did not immediately comment but it often doesn’t when it comes to assassinations carried out by its Mossad intelligence agency.

Israel is suspected of running a years-long assassination campaign targeting Iranian nuclear scientists and others associated with its atomic programme.

In its campaign since, Israel has killed more than 39,360 Palestinians and wounded more than 90,900, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, whose count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

