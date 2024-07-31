Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Tehran. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Tehran, the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.

In a statement issued today the Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assassination but suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

Iranian state television reported on his death early on Wednesday and analysts immediately began blaming Israel for the attack.