Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned to Israel on Sunday from his visit to Washington, was set to meet with his security Cabinet.

In a Sunday-morning tweet, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he mourned the victims in Majdal Shams. “We live side by side and all suffer from Hezbollah’s terror,” he said in a message posted on X. “We will ensure Hezbollah, the proxy of Iran, pays a price for this loss.” Earlier, Netanyahu warned: “Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for this that it has not paid so far.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed sorrow for the loss of life. “Every indication is that indeed … the rocket was from Hezbollah,” he said in Tokyo, where he has been meeting with his Japanese counterparts.

“This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Sunday. “It was their rocket and launched from an area they control.”

Watson said the United States was “working on a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line that will end all attacks once and for all, and allow citizens on both sides of the border to safely return to their homes”.

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of the Majdal Shams victims. Photo / Washington Post

While the Biden administration believes Hezbollah carried out the attack, the working assumption is that it was an accident, according to a senior US official. The official cautioned that the administration hasn’t reached a conclusion about the intent behind the attack.

Fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border has intensified in recent months with regular exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel’s military. The United States has pushed to de-escalate hostilities there. Blinken said he and other top US policymakers were working to ease tensions and bring about a ceasefire Gaza that he said would reduce flare-ups on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Bou Habib, the Lebanese Foreign Minister, said the United States had asked the Lebanese government to pass on a message of restraint to Hezbollah, too.

The daily tit-for-tat violence has already claimed dozens of lives. Before the strikes last weekend, at least 94 civilians and more than 300 Hezbollah fighters had been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, according to figures compiled this month by the Washington Post.

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Sunday in a community centre in Majdal Shams, a predominantly Druze town in the Golan, for the funeral of those killed in the rocket attack. Sheikh Muwafek Tarif, spiritual leader of the Arab-speaking ethnic Druze in Israel, said it was a day of mourning. There was much anger in the community, he told the Israeli news outlet Ynet, and he asked what the Israeli government had done for the area’s security.

“Harming civilians is a black line,” he said. “The government must bring security to the residents.”

Assad Abu Saleh, who lives in Spain but was visiting relatives in Majdal Shams when the projectile struck, said several of the victims belonged to his extended family. “It’s a catastrophe,” he told the Post during the funeral on Sunday. He said he had seen “parts of bodies” and headless torsos.

“This war, this stupid war, has to come to an end,” Abu Saleh said, but he was not optimistic. “Both sides are too stubborn to settle for negotiations.”

Majd Abu Saleh, an engineer, said he was about 50m away from the strike. “All our children, all the time, they are playing” on the field. His 9-year-old daughter had left about five minutes before the strike, he said, but three of her friends were killed.

Footage he recorded when he arrived, which the Post reviewed, showed a terrible scene: at least nine children in soccer jerseys and cleats, motionless, their bodies contorted or pierced by shrapnel on the green field.

Hundreds of people from the Druze community at the funeral on Sunday of 10 people killed in a rocket attack from Lebanon in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights. Photo / Washington Post

Fawzi Abu Jaber, 72, said he had lived his whole life in Majdal Shams. “I wish to be finished with this tragedy and this crazy war,” he said. The United States, he said, “must back peace, not the war, and not the Israeli government, which doesn’t want peace. Not in Lebanon and in Gaza, but in all the Middle East”.

Paramedics arrived at the football field on Saturday to a “very difficult scene”, said United Hatzalah, an Israeli emergency medical services organisation. Dozens of children lay injured. Nine victims were declared dead on the scene based on the severity of their injuries, the group said. Israel’s military said the victims were aged 10-20.

‘Red lines crossed’

The Golan Heights is a 1295sq km strip along the border between Syria and Israel that Israel seized in 1967 and formally annexed in 1981. In 2019, President Donald Trump upended years of the status quo by making the United States the only country apart from Israel to recognise it as Israeli territory.

“There is no doubt that Hezbollah has crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 12 on Saturday. “We are nearing the moment in which we face an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon.” A 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006 left hundreds of soldiers and civilians wounded or dead on both sides. Hezbollah has since received large shipments of rockets and drones from Iran and produced its own weapons. It has air defence capabilities.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the last diplomatic chance to avert a wider war was to push Hezbollah forces away from Israeli territory as stipulated by the 18-year-old UN Security Council measure that ended the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

Resolution 1701 calls for the removal of armed personnel and weapons, apart from those belonging to the Lebanese army or a UN force, from an area between the temporarily negotiated border, the Blue Line, and Lebanon’s Litani River, which runs roughly parallel to the frontier about 29km north.

An Israeli official said the militant group had long violated the resolution’s ban on forces and weapons in the area, encroachments that grew more blatant after the start of the Gaza war. Some Hezbollah positions are within yards of the Blue Line.

“We pulled back across the Blue Line,” said the official. “They are in gross violation. They need to pull back and this is pretty much the last minute for them to.” Lebanon has accused Israel of thousands of violations of 1701, including routine and provocative Israeli encroachments of its airspace, and continuing to occupy Lebanese territory in the border area.

