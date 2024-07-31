Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, sparking fears of wider war

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed early Wednesday in central Tehran, an apparent assassination that Iran and Hamas blamed on Israel and pledged to avenge. The killing, following a strike in Lebanon that Israel said killed a senior Hezbollah military commander, threatened to plunge the unstable region further into chaos and raised fresh doubts about Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Rome.
Israeli officials declined to comment on the death of Haniyeh, Hamas’ political chief in exile who was visiting Tehran for the inauguration of the newly elected Iranian president. Details of the killing remained unclear.
The killing came hours after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut targeted a senior leader of Hezbollah, another Iranian-backed militant group locked in combat with Israel. The Israel Defence Forces said Fuad Shukr was killed in the Tuesday evening attack, blaming him for the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12. Hezbollah has acknowledged his presence in the demolished building but said recovery efforts were continuing.
The deadly events marked the end of two key leaders of Tehran’s proxy militant groups in the region. Reports in Arabic media said that a third, Ziad al-Nakhaleh, the secretary general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was in the building where Haniyeh was killed.
Israel struck Lebanon and Iran in order “to set the region on fire”, senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya said at a news conference in Tehran, adding that Hamas and its allies do not want a “regional war”.