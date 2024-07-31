Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, sparking fears of wider war

But Haniyeh’s killing, he said, “sent a clear message: that our only option with this enemy is blood and resistance”.

Security analysts said the events would push the region closer to a regionwide conflict, with Iran compelled to respond to an attack in the heart of its capital. The events come just months after Iran and Israel exchanged missile and rocket attacks in a confrontation that experts warned was flirting with all-out war.

Experts said Israel hoped the risk of escalation would be outweighed by a demonstration of military and intelligence prowess that allowed it to reach deep into Tehran.

“I don’t think it will change the balance of power or the face of the war, but it sends a strong signal to Iran and the axis [of proxy militant groups],” said Yoel Guzansky, a former official on Israel’s National Security Council who is now a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. “It shows them they cannot be safe anywhere, even in Tehran.”

“I think this is Israel getting some of its reputation for deterrence back,” he said.

The turmoil also casts more doubt on the latest Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release talks in Rome, which US officials had described as the most promising for months. Haniyeh had an important role in negotiations and was a key decision-maker along with Yehiya Sinwar, Hamas’ military leader in Gaza, according to a diplomat briefed on the talks.

Haniyeh “was someone who saw the value of a deal and was instrumental to getting certain breakthroughs in the talks”, said the diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment on the negotiations. “At this stage, it’s unclear what the effect will be on ceasefire talks.”

Any interruption would be a blow to civilians in Gaza and the families of Israeli hostages still held in captivity there. But it may be welcome to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of seeking to slow or derail the talks by introducing late demands.

Haniyeh’s killing was met with immediate condemnation and outrage across the Arab and Muslim world, with Iran threatening to retaliate.

Smoke rise over the Gaza Strip after an Israeli bombardmen. Photo / Getty Images

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the killing would “strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between the Islamic Republic of Iran and dear Palestine and the resistance”.

The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, called it a “cowardly act and dangerous development”.

Qatar, which has hosted Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders at Washington’s request for years, also said in a statement that the killing was a “dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law”.