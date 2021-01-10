Trump fans, Antifa clash in violent protest

San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly. Photo / AP

Trump supporters and counter-protesters have clashed in wild scenes at Pacific Beach in San Diego.

A pro-Trump "Patriot March" yesterday descended into chaos after counter-protesters also arrived at the pier where about 100 Trump supporters had gathered.

The counter-protesters were dressed in black, many saying they were Black Lives Matter supporters and others describing themselves as anti-fascists and wearing Antifa clothing.

Tempers started to flare at about 1pm when the two groups clashed, with screaming matches breaking out between the protesters.

As the situation continued to escalate, police officers were struck with glass bottles, eggs and rocks according to the San Diego Police Department.

Footage from the scene shows a group of Antifa protesters confronting a smaller group of Pro-Trump marchers.

One man can be heard yelling "f*** Trump" as the two groups square off against each other.

#breaking trump supporters clash with BLM and antifa on the boardwalk in PB. Heavy police presence some fights and scuffles. Pepper spray etc (not from pd). @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/SrMjWnISlZ — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) January 9, 2021

One of the Antifa members then pulls out a can and sprays an unknown orange substance into the faces of the Trump supporters.

As the Trump group run away covering their faces, the counter-protesters pursue them, throwing objects and yelling "go home b***hes".

Police declared the protest unlawful at about 2.30pm due to the continued violence.

"Those who remain or return against this lawful order may be cited/arrested and risk exposure to chemical agents and less-lethal force applications," police said in a tweet.